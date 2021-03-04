NZ-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; New Zealand Vs England 2nd T20I 2021

The England Women will go up against the New Zealand Women in the 2nd T20I match of the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time) from the Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand on March 5, 2021. Here is our NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction, NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks.

Wickets spread out between the bowlers.



Runs for Beaumont, Wyatt and Sciver.



Highlights from the first IT20 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 3, 2021

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After preventing a whitewash at the hands of England by winning the last ODI of the series by 7 wickets, the New Zealand Women have once again fallen to the visitors. Katey Martin's 36 off 32 was the highest score for the hosts who faced a major batting collapse at the hands of the English bowlers and did not have a single other player cross the 15-run mark. Katherine Brunt, Nat Scriver, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn took two wickets each to bowl New Zealand out for just 96 runs in 19.4 overs.

With 33 runs from 26 balls, Danni Wyatt was the batswoman of choice for England, along with Tammy Beaumont 25 (31) and Natalie Sciver 26*. Leigh Kasperek took 2-24 to become the only NZ bowler to have wickets to her name in the match. Now 1-0 up in the T20I series as well, the England Women will want to extend their dominating white-ball run with a win in this match. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be hoping to prevent another series loss as they prepare to host Australia.

NZ-W vs EN-W playing 11 prediction

New Zealand Women - Sophie Devine (C), Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr.

England Women - Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies.

NZ-W vs EN-W Key Players

New Zealand Women - Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr

England Women - Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batswomen: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Brooke Halliday

Allrounders: Natalie Sciver (VC), Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine (C)

Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs EN-W match prediction

According to our NZ-W vs EN-W match prediction, the New Zealand Women will win this match.

Note: The NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

