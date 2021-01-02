NZ XI Vs PK A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand 2020-21

New Zealand XI will face off against Pakistan A in an unofficial T20I match in Pakistan A's tour of New Zealand. The NZ XI vs PK A match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST on January 3 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. Here is our NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 prediction, NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team and NZ XI vs PK A playing 11.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised: BJP Leaders Gautam Gambhir, Vijayvargiya Wish Speedy Recovery

NZ XI vs PK A live: NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 prediction and match preview

Pakistan A lost their opening two T20 matches, but they will be coming into the next game after winning their last fixture against the Canterbury side. Chasing 170 runs to win, skipper Hussain Talat and Rohail Nazir scored unbeaten half-centuries to take their side to their first win. Once again the team will look up to them to score runs, while Haris Rauf and Wahab Riaz will be looking to be among the wickets. New Zealand XI, on the other hand, will be looking to give chances to the new faces while the experienced players will be looking to make a statement for a place in the national team. The match promises to be an exciting contest

Also Read: On Sourav Ganguly's Hospitalisation, 'Get Well Soon Dada' Floods Twitter; Fans Send Love

NZ XI vs PK A playing 11 prediction

NZ XI: Quinn Sunde, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Rhys Mariu, Jakob Bhula, Ryan Harrison, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Adithya Ashok, Jarrod McKay, Tim Pringle.

PK A: Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Harris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital: Virat Kohli, Jay Shah, Harbhajan Wish Speedy Recovery

NZ XI vs PK A match prediction: NZ XI vs PK A top picks

Jeet Raval

Jakob Bhula

Rohail Nazir

Hussain Halat

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised After Mild Cardiac Arrest: ICC Wishes BCCI Prez Quick Recovery

NZ XI vs PK A match prediction: NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team

NZ XI vs PK A game prediction

According to our NZ XI vs PK A match prediction, NZ XI will win this match.

Note: The NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 prediction and NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 team and NZ XI vs PK A Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.