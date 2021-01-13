Odisha T20 League Final OPA Vs ODL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Updates, Preview

The Odisha T20 League 2020 season is all set to conclude with the final on Wednesday, January 13 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The upcoming match will see the Odisha Panthers (OPA) taking on the Odisha Lions (ODL). The 20-over affair is slated to commence from 4:30 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the OPA vs ODL live streaming details, how to watch OPA vs ODL live in India and where to catch OPA vs ODL live scores.

Odisha T20 League final live: Tournament preview ahead of OPA vs ODL

The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 premiered on December 27 and it will conclude on January 13. It served as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament and all matches are being played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

The game between the Panthers and the Lions is the final match of this year’s competition. The Odisha Panthers reached the final by defeating Odisha Tigers by five wickets in the semi-final. On the other hand, the Odisha Lions trumped over Odisha Pumas by 75 runs in a one-sided second semi-final. Here is a look at some tournament updates from the recent matches of the season.

The First Century of the Tournament coming from SWASTIK SAMAL young gun from LIONS who scored a brilliant unbeaten knock of 110(68)*#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #odishacricketassociation #cricket_odisha #FanCode pic.twitter.com/3VRrqq6pO4 — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 12, 2021

Odisha T20 League final live: OPA vs ODL live streaming details

The OPA vs ODL live stream will not be available for television audiences in India. However, fans can still access the OPA vs ODL live stream (and Odisha T20 live overall) in India by logging in on the FanCode App by Dream Sports. For Odisha T20 live and OPA vs ODL live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of the Odisha Cricket Association.

Odisha T20 League: Weather prediction ahead of OPA vs ODL

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

Odisha T20 League: Pitch report ahead of OPA vs ODL

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first-innings score at the venue has been just 122 in the past five matches. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering the chasing teams have lost three out of the past five matches here in the tournament.

Odisha T20 League 2020: OPA vs ODL squads

Here is a look at the OPA vs ODL squads for the upcoming match.

OPA vs ODL: OPA squad

Basant Mohanty (c), Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Abhishek Yadav, Ranjit Paikaray (wk), Nisikanta Rout, Sidhant Jena, Subham Nayak, Jayanta Behera, Ankit Singh, Pradeep Pradhan, Sparsh Somani, Krushna Barik, Ashutosh Das, Dinesh Srivastav and Chandramani Biswal.

OPA vs ODL: ODL squad

Swastik Samal, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Rakesh Pattanaik, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (c & wk), Nauttam Bhanja, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Abhisek Giri, Sibashish Sahoo, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Ajay Goura, Biswabhusan Bihari, Saroja Panda, Ansuman Tripathy and Durgaprasad Behera.

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

