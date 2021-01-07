ODL Vs OPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, To Picks; Odisha T20 League 2020-21

The Odisha Lions will go up against the Odisha Pumas in Match 23 of the Odisha T20 League 2020-21. The ODL vs OPU match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST from the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on January 7, 2021. Here is our ODL vs OPU Dream11 prediction, ODL vs OPU Dream11 team and ODL vs OPU Dream11 top picks.

Mark the fixtures on your calendar - Live Streaming of the MGM ODISHA T-20 CRICKET LEAGUE (2020-21) on the FANCODE app. Starting 27th December 2020 at 3:30 PM. #MGM #OCLT20 #CRICKET_ODISHA #OdishaCricketAssociation #fancode pic.twitter.com/yncnTw3xyq — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 27, 2020

ODL vs OPU Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With just a few matches remaining, the race for the top spots at the Odisa T20 League is starting to heat up. With 28 points to their name, the Odisha Panthers are a shoo-in for the semi-finals. Sitting just below them, in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, are our two teams for this game, the Odisha Pumas and the Odisha Lions. The Pumas are at 20 points after winning their last game against the Odisha Jaguars by five wickets. They will be looking to extend their winning streak to five games and consolidate a place in the top four with two more games remaining after this match.

The Odisha Lions meanwhile are not far behind the Pumas. They have had a rollercoaster campaign at the Odisha T20 League that has seen them win just three of their eight games. Despite this, they are in third place courtesy of a good 0.562 net run rate. With just 14 points on the table, the Lions will have to win both their remaining games to have a sure chance of making it to the semifinal. They lost their last game to the Odisha Panthers by just two wickets after failing to defend their 188-run total.

ODL vs OPU playing 11 prediction

Odisha Lions - Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Ajay Goura, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Odisha Pumas - Dhiraj Singh, Arainda Singh (C), Tukuna Sahoo, Prayash K Singh, Prasantha Rana, Pratik Das, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Purnachandra Majhi, Soubhagya R Mohanty (WK).

ODL vs OPU Key Players

Odisha Lions - Swastik Samal, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Sujit Lenka, Sibhasish Sahoo

Odisha Pumas - Sandeep Pattnaik, Prayash K Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Jitendra Thapa

ODL vs OPU Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Sujit Skhetra Lenka

Batsmen - Swastik Samal, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik

All-Rounders - Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Prayash K Singh

Bowlers - Nauttam Bhanja, Sibhasish Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh, Tukuna Sahoo

ODL vs OPU game prediction

According to our ODL vs OPU match prediction, the Odisha Pumas will win this match.

Note: The ODL vs OPU Dream11 prediction and ODL vs OPU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODL vs OPU Dream11 team and ODL vs OPU Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Odisha Cricket Association Twitter

