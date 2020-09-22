OEI Vs MCCV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Oeiras CC are set to take on Malo CC Vilamoura in the 8th match of the day in the ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament. The match will be played on September 22 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal and will commence from 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our OEI vs MCCV match prediction, OEI vs MCCV Dream11 team and the probable OEI vs MCCV playing 11. Streaming of OEI vs MCCV live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Both teams have started their campaign with a win in their first match. They are placed right at the top of the table with Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura being the table toppers of the ECS T10 Cartaxo event. The contest promises to be an interesting one as two of the strongest teams in the league go head-to-head with each other. Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura have an exceptional net-run rate of 5.653, whereas Oerias CC also have an impressive rate of 2.4. The winner of the clash has a chance to be right at the top of the points table.
ALSO READ | ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA Vs OEI Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.
Zulfiqar Shah, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali,Yasir Sabir, Khurram Shahzad
ALSO READ | ACCA Vs OEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview
ALSO READ | JAM Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live
Wicket-keepers: K. Gholiya
Batsmen: C. Greenshields (captain), M. Adnan, K. Patel, Z. Shah
All-rounders: A. Zaib (vice-captain), P. Buccimazza, Z. Ali
Bowlers: A. Mehmood, S. Maisam, M. Hussain
ALSO READ | JPL T20 JAM Vs SIN Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4 Rajasthan vs Chennai pitch report & weather forecast for Sharjah
43 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin gives vital update on shoulder injury ahead of Chennai match
49 mins ago
NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live
51 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Anil Kumble’s Punjab files appeal with Javagal Srinath over 'short run'
52 mins ago
Suresh Raina floors fans on Instagram with beautiful picture from trip to Kashmir
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Chennai: Where to watch around the world & top fantasy picks
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points