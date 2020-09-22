OEI Vs MCCV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Oeiras CC are set to take on Malo CC Vilamoura in the 8th match of the day in the ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament. The match will be played on September 22 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal and will commence from 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our OEI vs MCCV match prediction, OEI vs MCCV Dream11 team and the probable OEI vs MCCV playing 11. Streaming of OEI vs MCCV live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

OEI vs MCCV live: OEI vs MCCV Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have started their campaign with a win in their first match. They are placed right at the top of the table with Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura being the table toppers of the ECS T10 Cartaxo event. The contest promises to be an interesting one as two of the strongest teams in the league go head-to-head with each other. Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura have an exceptional net-run rate of 5.653, whereas Oerias CC also have an impressive rate of 2.4. The winner of the clash has a chance to be right at the top of the points table.

ALSO READ | ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA Vs OEI Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

OEI vs MCCV Dream11 prediction: Squads for the OEI vs MCCV Dream11 team

OEI vs MCCV Dream11 prediction: OEI vs MCCV playing 11: OEI squad

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

OEI vs MCCV Dream11 prediction: OEI vs MCCV playing 11: MCCV squad

Zulfiqar Shah, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali,Yasir Sabir, Khurram Shahzad

ALSO READ | ACCA Vs OEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

OEI vs MCCV Dream11 prediction: Top picks from OEI vs MCCV Dream11 team

A. Zaib

C. Greenshields

P. Buccimazza

ALSO READ | JAM Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

OEI vs MCCV match prediction: OEI vs MCCV Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K. Gholiya

Batsmen: C. Greenshields (captain), M. Adnan, K. Patel, Z. Shah

All-rounders: A. Zaib (vice-captain), P. Buccimazza, Z. Ali

Bowlers: A. Mehmood, S. Maisam, M. Hussain

ALSO READ | JPL T20 JAM Vs SIN Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter