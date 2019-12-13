Rohit Sharma Raps Along With Yuvraj Singh As He Wishes The Latter On His 38th B'day

As Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned 38 on December 12, India's star opener Rohit Sharma shared a video of the due rapping together as he wished 2011 World Cup hero. 'Yuvi,' as fans lovingly call him, has been one of India's greatest cricketers and still entertains a huge fanbase even though he announced his retirement from international cricket earlier his year.

Taking to Instagram, Sharma shared a video where the two can see rapping along with each other. Rohit captioned the video as, "Happy birthday to the man with the moves on and off the field," Have a look

READ: ICC pays tribute to 'Sixer King' Yuvraj Singh with a throwback to his six 6s

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan wish 2011 World Cup hero

Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. 😊 @YUVSTRONG12 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2019

Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday!

May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi. pic.twitter.com/9IqfweGEvg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2019

Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck 🤗🎉 @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/52pbo0CPKw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2019

READ: Yuvraj Singh turns 38: The southpaw tops list of 2019's most searched Indian sportspersons

Yuvraj Singh becomes the most searched Indian sportsperson

Yuvi hung his boots earlier this year in June, drawing curtains on a 20-year-long career. However, he has been a globetrotter as he is spending his retirement time playing for various leagues around the world. Since his retirement, he has represented Toronto Nationals in Canada T20 League and was recently a part of Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 League, who went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership. From taking a dig at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to lashing out at selectors, Yuvraj has been in news constantly which explains him topping the charts for most searched Indian sportsperson in 2019.

READ: Yuvraj Singh turns 38: Relive Yuvi's evergreen six sixes off Stuart Broad over

READ: Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma becomes LaLiga's brand ambassador in India, fans go gaga