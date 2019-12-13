The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rohit Sharma Raps Along With Yuvraj Singh As He Wishes The Latter On His 38th B'day

Cricket News

As Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned 38 on December 12, India's star opener Rohit Sharma shared a video with with of the two rapping together

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rohit Sharma

As Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned 38 on December 12, India's star opener Rohit Sharma shared a video of the due rapping together as he wished 2011 World Cup hero. 'Yuvi,' as fans lovingly call him, has been one of India's greatest cricketers and still entertains a huge fanbase even though he announced his retirement from international cricket earlier his year.  

Taking to Instagram, Sharma shared a video where the two can see rapping along with each other. Rohit captioned the video as, "Happy birthday to the man with the moves on and off the field," Have a look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

READ: ICC pays tribute to 'Sixer King' Yuvraj Singh with a throwback to his six 6s

 Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan wish 2011 World Cup hero

READ: Yuvraj Singh turns 38: The southpaw tops list of 2019's most searched Indian sportspersons

Yuvraj Singh becomes the most searched Indian sportsperson

Yuvi hung his boots earlier this year in June, drawing curtains on a 20-year-long career. However, he has been a globetrotter as he is spending his retirement time playing for various leagues around the world. Since his retirement, he has represented Toronto Nationals in Canada T20 League and was recently a part of Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 League, who went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership. From taking a dig at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to lashing out at selectors, Yuvraj has been in news constantly which explains him topping the charts for most searched Indian sportsperson in 2019.

READ: Yuvraj Singh turns 38: Relive Yuvi's evergreen six sixes off Stuart Broad over

READ: Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma becomes LaLiga's brand ambassador in India, fans go gaga

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST