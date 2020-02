OMN-W Vs GR-W Dream11 prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Oman Woman Cricket team will play against Germany Woman cricket team in the T20 international series. The match will be played on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Let us look at OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

https://t.co/poMm04RUlp



Oman Women ready to take on Germany in 5-match home series pic.twitter.com/OcVCHUZygI — Oman Cricket (@academyoman) January 27, 2020

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Time: 9.30 AM IST

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 Match preview

Oman woman cricket team and Germany woman cricket team will face off in the first match of the four-match T20 series to be played in Oman. Vaishali Jesrani will captain Oman, while Anuradha Doddaballapur will lead Germany. Priyanka Mendonca and Hira Javed are the top picks for Oman, while Yashika Verma and Milena Beresford are the players to watch out for Germany.

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 Squad details

Oman Women: Fiza Javed, Sakshi Shetty (WK), Vaishali Jesrani (C), Priyanka Mendonca, Hira Javed, Yashika Verma, Nikhita Jagadish, Bhakti Shetty, Sameera Khan, Snehal Nair, Anshita Tiwari.

Germany Women: Janet Ronalds, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (WK), Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Anne Bierwisch, Milena Beresford, McAnananama, Peris Wadenpohl, Antonia Meyenborg, Emma Bargna.

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 Top Picks

Captain: Sakshi Shetty

Vice-captain: Anna Healey

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Sakshi Shetty

Batsmen – Priyanka Mendonca, Hira Javed, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch

All-Rounders – Anna Healey, Yashika Verma, Anuradha Doddaballapur

Bowlers – Sameera Khan, Bhakti Shetty, McAnananama

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction

Oman start off as the favourites against Germany.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

