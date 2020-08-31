Onam 2020: Sachin Tendulkar's Kerala Connection Over The Years After Tweet In Malayalam

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar recently took to Twitter to extend his wishes on the Onam 2020 occasion on Monday. Interestingly, the former Indian cricketer wrote his wishes in Malayalam, a language widely spoken in the state of Kerala. Even though the ‘Master Blaster’ was born and brought up in Mumbai, he shares a special connection with the people of Kerala as evidenced by his memories and connections with the state over the years.

Sachin Tendulkar’s special Malayalam tweet on Onam 2020

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Wickets: Cricketer’s First-ever 5-wicket Haul In ODIs On April 1, 1998

Onam 2020: Chronicling Sachin Tendulkar’s special connection with Kerala

While Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, the ‘God of Cricket’ was also a handy right-arm spinner during his playing days. Moreover, he has taken more five-wicket hauls in ODIs than the spin wizard Shane Warne himself. While Tendulkar has taken two five-wicket hauls in 50-overs internationals, interestingly, both of his five-fors occurred at the same venue, i.e. the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

The first of his fifers came against Australia in 1998. He took 5-32 in the match, which remained his best ODI bowling figures until his retirement. Sachin Tendulkar then took another fifer against Pakistan (5-50) some seven years later at the venue.

Apart from the Sachin Tendulkar wickets connection with Kerala, the 2011 World Cup winner was also one of the co-owners of a popular Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters Football Club. In April 2014, the 200-Test veteran won the rights of the football club. Moreover, the name ‘Kerala Blasters’ was also derived from Sachin Tendulkar’s moniker ‘Master Blaster’ itself. The legendary batsman remained associated with the franchise till September 2018.

According to multiple Indian reports, it is also believed that Tendulkar owns 'Blue Waters Villa', a waterfront villa in the outskirts of Kochi, having bought the property in 2015 as a vacation home.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Plays Different Sports In Special National Sports Day Video: Watch

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be ₹1,286 crore ($170 million). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crore, courtesy of the deal he signed with MRF in 2001.

Where is Sachin Tendulkar house?

The Sachin Tendulkar house is worth ₹7-8 crore at is in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest. Although, an additional Sachin Tendulkar house is located in Bandra (West) as well, which is said to be worth ₹80 crore.

Also Read | 'Our Aai's 83rd': Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Mother Rajni's Birthday In Quarantine

Also Read | VVS Laxman Tweets On Sharjah Visit, Sachin Tendulkar Replies With Best Memory Of 1998 Tons

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth and Sachin Tendulkar house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth and Sachin Tendulkar house information.

Image credits: PTI