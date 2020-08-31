VVS Laxman Tweets On Sharjah Visit, Sachin Tendulkar Replies With Best Memory Of 1998 Tons

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He is associated with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise as their mentor. The ‘Orange Army’ recently began their training camp in Sharjah, which apparently evoked several on-field memories associated with the venue for VVS Laxman

Coming back to Sharjah after a long time. Whenever I walk on this field memories of those two special 100s from ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ comes back to my mind, rushing like a #desertstorm pic.twitter.com/HJajtKmBR1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2020

VVS Laxman remembers Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Desert Storm’ of 1998, ‘Master Blaster’ responds

On Sunday, VVS Laxman took to social media and announced his return to the Sharjah Cricket Ground as part of SRH’s coaching staff member. In the caption, he also wrote that his comeback at the venue evoked some special memories he has of his former national teammate Sachin Tendulkar. VVS Laxman mentioned memories of the twin Sachin Tendulkar centuries against Australia in 1998 at Sharjah as something that came back to his mind rushing like a ‘Desert Storm’.

Apparently, Sachin Tendulkar also took note of the tweet and left a nostalgic reply to his ex-teammate’s post. The former Indian captain wrote that he still remembers his twin centuries against Australia like they happened “just yesterday”. The 2011 World Cup winner additionally posed a question to SRH mentor, asking if he remembers how both of them were blown away by the ‘Desert Storm’. VVS Laxman hilariously responded that he only remembers the Australian bowlers getting “blown away” by a storm named Sachin Tendulkar.

VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar get nostalgic on Twitter

Still remember both those games like they happened just yesterday.



And do you remember how we almost got blown away by that desert storm?😋 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2020

All I remember is the Aussies were blown away by the desert storm 🌪named @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/hd18oYciNH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2020

VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar’s connection to 1998’s ‘Desert Storm’

Sachin Tendulkar scored back-to-back attacking centuries against Australia in Sharjah back in 1998. His efforts enabled the Indian team to win the tri-nation tournament, which also involved New Zealand, and his run-scoring spree quickly earned the moniker ‘Desert Storm’ by many fans and cricket experts. Interestingly, VVS Laxman was also a part of that Indian line-up and moreover, he witnessed a majority of the Sachin Tendulkar’s semi-final 143-run knock from the other end.

IPL 2020: VVS Laxman in SRH

VVS Laxman has been a mentor of the SRH line-up since 2013. He is all set to reprise his role in the IPL 2020 where he will be joined by several newcomers’ like Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg and Fabian Allen. The IPL 2020 season is slated to commence on September 19 and will run till November 10.

