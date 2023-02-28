Netizens Troll England As They Lose 2nd Test To New Zealand After Enforcing Follow-on

New Zealand achieved a historic feat at the Basin Reserve ground in Wellington today as they pulled off an absolute thriller Test match by one run against England. Chasing the target of 258 England were bowled out for 256 and this gave New Zealand a one run win and also they are only the fourth team to overcome follow on and win a Test match.

England were always the favourites to win the second Test match vs New Zealand as they had scored a mammoth 435/8 wherein Harry Brook scored a quickfire 176 ball 186 and bashed all the Kiwi bowlers throughout the ground. Former captain Joe Root also scored a steady hundred and was not out at 153.

Coming in to tackle England's first innings score, New Zealand were bundled out for a score of 209. No Kiwi batsman was able to make an impact with the bat but Tim Southee scored 49 ball 73 and was also the highest scorer of the New Zealand innings. James Anderson and Stuart Broad once again hunted in pairs and picked up seven of the New Zealand wickets. New Zealand were enforced followed on by England and this time it was former captain Kane Williamson who took charge and scored a well compiled 132. This helped New Zealand set England a fighting target of 258 with the match result entering the day 5.

New Zealand pull off a thrilling win

England were not able to repeat the heroics of the first innings and were bowled out for a score of 256, wherein Joe Root was the lone fighter scoring 95 runs. Harry Brook was unfortunately run out without facing a ball. Neil Wagner was the pick of the bowlers and picked up four wickets whereas Tim Southee got 3. Harry Brook was named the Player of the Series whereas Kane Williamson was awarded the Man of the Match award.

Netizens react to New Zealand's thrilling win

It was a meme fest on Twitter and Harsha bhogle also took a dig on England cricket team for enforcing follow-on after New Zealand's 1st innings.

So, are you going to enforce the follow-on? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 28, 2023

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes joining the New Zealand dressing room.#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/QjCBHXe6va — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) February 28, 2023

Welcome to the club England 😊 — chin_music_20 (@chinmusic201) February 28, 2023

Unlucky Anderson No wonder he's so grumpy all the time, he's been part of most embarassing test defeats 🤣 — Kriti Singh 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@kritiitweets) February 28, 2023