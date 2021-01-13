OPA Vs ODL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League Final Match Preview

The Odisha Panthers will lock horns with the Odisha Lions in the final of the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21. The OPA vs ODL match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The OPA vs ODL live match is scheduled to commence at 4:30 PM IST on Wednesday, January 13. Here, we take a look at OPA vs ODL live scores, OPA vs ODL match prediction and OPA vs ODL playing 11.

OPA vs ODL Dream11 prediction: OPA vs ODL match preview

Both teams have played really well in the tournament so far and even in the semi-final encounter, both sides looked solid due to which the final promises to be a mouthwatering clash. The Odisha Panthers have had an excellent tournament as they lost just one match throughout the competition. In the semi-final encounter, the Panthers defeated the Tigers by 5 wickets to enter the finals in a grand fashion. They have twice beaten the Lions in the league stage and would be looking to repeat the performance.

The First Century of the Tournament coming from SWASTIK SAMAL young gun from LIONS who scored a brilliant unbeaten knock of 110(68)*#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #odishacricketassociation #cricket_odisha #FanCode pic.twitter.com/3VRrqq6pO4 — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 12, 2021

The Odisha Lions also had an excellent tournament as they won 6 matches in the league stage. In the semi-final, the Lions went on to beat the Pumas by 75 runs, with Swastik Samal scoring the first century of the tournament. The Lions do not have a great record versus the Panthers as they have lost to them twice already in this tournament, but the final can turn out to be an altogether different game and it will be about which team absorbs more pressure.

OPA vs ODL Dream11 prediction: Probable OPA vs ODL playing 11

OPA: Basant Mohanty (c), Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Abhishek Yadav, Ranjit Paikaray (wk), Nisikanta Rout, Sidhant Jena, Subham Nayak, Jayanta Behera, Ankit Singh, Pradeep Pradhan

ODL: Swastik Samal, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Rakesh Pattanaik, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (c & wk), Nauttam Bhanja, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Abhisek Giri, Sibashish Sahoo, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo

OPA vs ODL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OPA vs ODL Dream11 team

Swastik Samal

Deepak Behera

Alok Chandra Sahoo

Rakesh Pattanaik

OPA vs ODL match prediction: OPA vs ODL Dream11 team

OPA vs ODL live: OPA vs ODL match prediction

As per our OPA vs ODL Dream11 prediction, OPA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The OPA vs ODL Dream11 prediction, top picks and OPA vs ODL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OPA vs ODL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

