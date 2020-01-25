OTG Vs CD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Central Districts will play against Otago Volts in the Ford Trophy at Dunedin, New Zealand. The match will be played on January 26, 2020. Let us look at the OTG vs CD Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

OTG vs CD Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand.

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 3.30 AM IST

OTG vs CD Dream11 Match preview

Otago are currently placed fifth in the six-team tournament. They have played a total of five games. Out of which, they've won twice and lost thrice. Central Districts are placed sixth in the tournament, having won just once and lost thrice. One of their games ended in a no result. Ben Smith will captain Central Districts while Mitch Renwick will lead Otago Volts.

OTG vs CD Dream11 Squad details

Otago Squad: Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick(c), Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Nathan G Smith, Matthew Bacon, Tommy Clout, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon

Central Districts Squad: Greg Hay, Ben Smith(c), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver(w), BD Schmulian, Willem Ludick, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox, Will Young

OTG vs CD Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Michael Rippon

Vice-captain: Dean Foxcroft

OTG vs CD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Dane Cleaver

Batsmen – Ben Smith, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Will Young

All-Rounders – Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft

Bowlers – Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rae

OTG vs CD Dream11 Prediction

Otago Volts start off as the favourites against Central Districts.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.