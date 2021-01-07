OV Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Otago Volts will take on the Central Stags in Match 11 of the Super Smash 2020 tournament. The OV vs CS match will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin. The OV vs CS live match is scheduled to commence at 7:40 AM IST on Friday, January 8. Here, we take a look at OV vs CS live scores, OV vs CS match prediction and OV vs CS playing 11.

OV vs CS Dream11 prediction: OV vs CS live match preview

The Volts are currently fourth on the points table with 8 points from 3 matches. They have 2 wins and 1 loss in the tournament so far and will look to register their third win by beating the Stags in the upcoming match. Their previous match was versus the Northern Knights which they won by 2 wickets. They will look to carry on that winning momentum versus the Stags.

The Central Stags are equal on points with the Volts but they are a place ahead of them on the points table due to better run rate. The Stags have 2 wins and 2 losses from 4 matches and will be coming into the match after winning their previous match versus the Northern Knights by 6 wickets. This match promises to be a cracking contest.

OV vs CS Dream11 prediction: Squads for OV vs CS playing 11

OV: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith, Llew Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan

CS: Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Ben WheeleR, Bayley Wiggins, George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Joey Field

OV vs CS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OV vs CS Dream11 team

Christian Leopard

Llew Johnson

George Worker

Blair Tickner

OV vs CS match prediction: OV vs CS Dream11 team

OV vs CS live: OV vs CS match prediction

As per our OV vs CS Dream11 prediction, CS should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The OV vs CSDream11 prediction, top picks and OV vs CS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OV vs CS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

