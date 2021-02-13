PAK Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Pakistan will go up against South Africa in the 2nd T20I of South Africa's tour of Pakistan 2021. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (6:00 PM PST) from the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 13, 2021. Here is our PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction, PAK vs SA Dream11 team and PAK vs SA Dream11 top picks.

What an impressive opening knock in last night's T20I action 👏



Reeza Hendricks 5️⃣4️⃣

Janneman Malan 4️⃣4️⃣



How excited are you for round two tomorrow? #PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/nW1233yqcd — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 12, 2021

PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Pakistan have tapped into a rich vein of form just as they play their first home series against South Africa since 2007. Having already won the Test series 2-nil, the hosts have given themselves an envious 1-0 head start in the 3-match T20I series as well. Despite losing their skipper Babar Azam for a golden duck off of some brilliant fielding by Bjorn Fortuin to facilitate a runout, the Men in Green put up 169 on the board. Of the 169, 104 runs came courtesy of Mohammed Rizwan. The knock proved to be the match-winner for Pakistan, with the next highest score coming from Haider Ali, who made 21.

With two wickets from 33 runs, Andile Phehlukwayo was the standout bowler for the South Africans. Still winless in the tour and playing without a majority of their senior players, the visitors got off to a good start. The opening pair of Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks put together 44 and 54 runs respectively but were let down, with no one else on the team managing to cross the 20-run mark as the side went down by just 3 runs. With 2-21, Usman Qadir was the best bowler for the home team.

PAK vs SA playing 11 prediction

Pakistan - Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir

South Africa - Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen (C&WK), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla.

PAK vs SA Key Players

Pakistan - Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Qadir, Babar Azam

South Africa - Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo

PAK vs SA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam (C), Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks

Allrounders: Faheem Ashraf, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Andile Phehlukwayo, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Tabraiz Shamsi

PAK vs SA match prediction

According to our PAK vs SA match prediction, South Africa will win this match.

Note: The PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction and PAK vs SA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAK vs SA Dream11 team and PAK vs SA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

