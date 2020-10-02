Pakistan National T20 Cup CEP Vs SIN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Central Punjab cricket team will take on the Sindh Cricket team in match 6 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The CEP vs SIN match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Multan Cricket Stadium. Here are the CEP vs SIN live stream details, how to watch CEP vs SIN live in India and the CEP vs SIN pitch and weather report.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: CEP vs SIN preview

After the Pakistan National team’s tour of England, fans will now be able to watch their domestic sides battle it out in the Pakistan National T20 cup. In a continuation of last season’s format, there will be six teams at the tournament this year. The games will be played without any audience.

Central Punjab have won the one match they've played at the tournament so far. They chased down the 200-run total set by Southern Punjab in just 18.5 overs to pick up the win. Abdullah Shafique’s 102* off 58 balls and Kamran Akmal’s 75 off 41 helped Central Punjab to their first two points. Their bowling performance was average, with Sohaibullah and Usman Qadir being the two standout performers. Sohaibullah took 3 wickets with a 6.5 economy, while Qadir scalped two for 31 runs.

Meanwhile, the Sindh team have lost their first match against Balochistan by a thin two-run margin. Going into the match, Sindh will have the confidence of having won last season’s encounter against Central Punjab by three wickets. They will want to get started and put some points on the board today.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: CEP vs SIN live streaming details

CEP vs SIN will not be televised live in India. However, Indian fans can still get in on the action with the CEP vs SIN live streaming on the PTV Network App. CEP vs SIN live streaming updates will be available on the Pakistan Cricket Board's website, as well as social media channels. CEP vs SIN live updates can also be found on the teams' social media handles.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: CEP vs SIN pitch report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Ground is batting friendly and has been pretty good for batsmen. The average score at the ground is 206, with the last four Pakistan National T20 Cup games producing scores of 242, 200, 180 and 203. Of the four games, three have been won batting first.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: CEP vs SIN weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather will be sunny. There is no chance of precipitation during the match. Humidity will be 29%, and the maximum temperature will be 37°C.

