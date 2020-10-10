Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs KHP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Balochistan (BAL) will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) at Rawalpindi on Saturday, October 10, as a part of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup. The six-team T20 tournament commenced on September 30 and will run until October 18 across two venues - Multan and Rawalpindi. Here's all you need to know about the match preview and pitch report and BAL vs KHP live streaming details:

BAL vs KHP schedule

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Date: Saturday, October 10

Time: 3:30 PM IST

BAL vs KHP live streaming details

Unfortunately, BAL vs KHP live in India will not be available. However, Indian viewers can still catch the live action of the match on PTV Network App. Alternatively, live updates of Saturday's Pakistan National T20 Cup will be available on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official website and the social media handles of PCB as well the competing teams.

BAL vs KHP match preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enter Saturday's game on the back of a strong win over Central Punjab. Batting first, Khyber posted a score of 178/7 before bowling out Central Punjab for 149. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also made a fine start to the T20 Cup, having notched four wins in five matches. Balochistan are not lagging far behind their opponents. The team has scored three wins out of their five matches, so far. One of their losses came in the previous match when they were handsomely beaten by current leaders, Northern Pakistan.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: Squads

Balochistan squad

Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

National T20 Cup live: Pitch and Weather report

The Pindi Club Ground has enough to offer to both batsmen and bowlers. While batsmen will need some time to get the hang of the surface, once settled, playing big shots should not be that difficult. That said, teams have preferred to bat first on the ground, a trend that is expected to continue on Saturday. As for the weather, it will be a hot sunny afternoon with the temperature hovering around the 33-degree Celsius mark.

