Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP Vs SIN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) are set to clash with Sindh (SIN) in the 11th match in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020 on Monday, October 5. The match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the KHP vs SIN live streaming info, how to watch KHP vs SIN live in India and where to catch KHP vs SIN live scores.
A victory in their upcoming encounter is vital for both the sides as they look to score the invaluable winning points to get going on the points table of Pakistan National T20 Cup. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have fared better than their counterpart, with just one loss out of their three encounters, and are stationed at the third position. Out of the three matches that Sindh have featured in, the side has ended up on the winning side only once.
With both the teams boasting of prolific T20 players, the Pakistan National T20 Cup clash promises to be an exciting one. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the Sindh side, whereas the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side will be led by another wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.
Cricket fans will not be able to catch KHP vs SIN live streaming in India as the National T20 Cup live is not a televised event in the country. KHP vs SIN along with all the matches of Pakistan National T20 Cup will be telecasted on Pakistan's PTV Network and fans from other countries can catch National T20 Cup live on the Network's app. For KHP vs SIN live streaming updates and news, one can visit the Pakistan Cricket Board's website. For KHP vs SIN live scores, fans can follow the social media pages of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Your favourite cricket stars!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2020
33 matches!#HarHaalMainCricket from 30 September - 18 October 2020!
Live on PTV Sports!#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/p8feJqT4V7
The pitch at Multan is known to assist the batsmen and it has remained the same in the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The average T20 score on the venue is around 170. However, with multiple 200 plus scores so far in National T20 Cup live, a high-scoring thriller cannot be ruled out. As per AccuWeather, conditions will be sunny during the match time and the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.
