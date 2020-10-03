Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs CEP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

In yet another exciting clash in the Pakistan National T20 Cup, the Northern Pakistan team will battle it out with Central Punjab in match 7 this weekend. The NOR vs CEP match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST from the Multan Cricket Stadium on October 3. Here are the NOR vs CEP live streaming details, info on how to watch NOR vs CEP live in India and the NOR vs CEP pitch and weather report.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: NOR vs CEP preview

The Northern Pakistan team have got off to a blazing start in the 2020 season of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The Shadab Khan-led team have registered resounding victories in both of their matches in the series. There has been a great display with both bat and ball from the team.

In their first match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zeeshan Malik scored 77 off 47 while Haider Ali made 90 from 48 to put up a daunting 242-run total for the opposition. Each of the five bowlers took at least one wicket, with Muhammad Musa's 31/3 the standout performance of the night. They won by 79 runs.

Their second match saw a team effort with the bat, with Ali Imran emerging as the batsman of the day and Haris Rauf's 4/24 & captain Shadab Khan's 3/30 the best bowling figures. Northern Pakistan won the match by 27 runs. They are now at the top of the table with four points and a healthy run rate of 2.65.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab won their first match against Southern Punjab after a brilliant 102* by Abdullah Shafique and 75 by Kamran Akmal. The bowling effort was supported by Sohaibullah who took 3 wickets for just 26 runs. In their second match, Central Punjab failed to defend their 154 run total and lost to Sindh by 7 wickets. The team will hope for a resurgence against Northern Pakistan, who they defeated at last year's tournament.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: NOR vs CEP live streaming details

The Pakistan National T20 Cup live will not be televised in India. Indian audiences can catch NOR vs CEP live streaming on the PTV Network App. NOR vs CEP live streaming will also be available on PCB's Youtube page. For National T20 Cup live updates, fans can visit the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official website. NOR vs CEP live streaming snippets and live scores, will be available on the social media accounts of the respective teams as well as of the PCB.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: NOR vs CEP pitch report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is known to favour batsmen. The highest score at the ground in the six matches of the Pakistan National T20 Cup has been 242 by the Northern Pakistan side. The lowest total has been 152 by Balochistan. Of the six matches, three have been won chasing and three have been won batting first.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: NOR vs CEP weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather will be warm with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will be at 58% and the maximum temperature will be 37°C. There is no prediction for rain, meaning we should have an uninterrupted NOR vs CEP live streaming experience.

Image Credits: PCB Twitter

