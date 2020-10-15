Pakistan National T20 Cup Under Match-fixing Scanner After Player Reports Corrupt Approach

A Pakistani cricketer has been approached by a suspected bookmaker in Rawalpindi according to reports from the Pakistan Cricket Board. A player at the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup, who remains unnamed, has told the Pakistan Cricket Board that he was approached by a bookmaker on October 15. This allegation has led to a deeper investigation into the Pakistan National T20 Cup and any associated possibilities of match-fixing at the event.

Player reports approach by bookmaker at Pakistan National T20 Cup

PCB's Anti-Corruption and Security Director, Lt Col (Retd) Asif Mahmood, has confirmed that an anonymous player was approached by certain individuals/groups at the Pakistan National T20 Cup to set a potential match-fixing. In his statement, Mahmood said that he had praised the players for not succumbing to the lucrative deal, and instead, choosing to follow the code of conduct. “I have spoken with the player to compliment and thank him for following the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and reporting the approach to the anti-corruption officer."

Mahmood also credited the PCB's regular efforts to educate the players and gain their trust on such matters, saying “This is a testament of our regular anti-corruption education sessions as well as the player’s clear understanding of the Code and his obligations under such a situation. This also reflects the trust and confidence the players have in the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit, which is very satisfying and encouraging for us.

Investigation opened into possible match-fixing at the Pakistan National T20 Cup

The PCB has confirmed that their Anti-Corruption wing had conducted an investigation into the claims made by the player, during which they "unearthed some sensitive information which has been forwarded to the FIA [Federal Investigation Agency]." The press release cited their FIA's superior resources and power as the reason behind this transfer. The body also confirmed that as members of the ICC they were continuously keeping the administrative body updated on any progress in the case. The PCB will hope to have this sorted out before the return of the Pakistan Super League which is set to resume on November 14.

The PCB has joined hand with the government to draft legislation to criminalise corruption in sports. Pakistan have lost a number of talented players to corruption - most notably, the trio of Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt. They were sentenced to 5, 7 and 10 years in prison respectively for their involvement in a 2010 fixing scandal during Pakistan's tour of England. More recently, Sharjeel Khan was banned for 5 years in August 2017 for spot-fixing charges in the Pakistan Super League.

