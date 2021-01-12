Pakistan One Day Cup BAL Vs KHP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team Updates

Baluchistan will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming match of the Pakistan One Day Cup on Tuesday, January 11. The match will be played at the State Bank Ground at 10:00 AM IST. Here is a look at the BAL vs KHP live streaming information, BAL vs KHP live scores and how to watch BAL vs KHP pitch report

Also Read: Shoaib Malik Suffers 'minor' Accident In Lahore After Nearly Dashing Sports Car Into Truck

Pakistan One Day Cup: BAL vs KHP preview

After losing their first match of the campaign, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will look to get some points on the board by beating Baluchistan in the upcoming fixture. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after losing to Sindh in their previous match are 5th on the points table after two matches in which they have 1 win and 1 loss. They are eyeing for their second win in the tournament and for climbing up the points table.

Baluchistan on another hand won their previous match by 1 wicket against Southern Punjab and will be looking to put up an even better show this time around. Imran Farhat, who missed out on a century in the previous match will look to continue his good start with the bat. The match promises to be an exciting contest.

Also Read: India Vs Australia: 'Aussies' Trends On Twitter As Fans Mock Paine & Co. For Dirty Tactics

BAL vs KHP squads

BAL: Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif.

KHP: Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Also Read: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Why Is Hardik Pandya NOT Playing In The T20 Tournament?

BAL vs KHP Live streaming: BAL vs KHP pitch report

The strip at State Bank Stadium is a balanced one with the bowlers and the batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been fighting back equally and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give his bowlers a chance to defend it.

Also Read: Hanuma Vihari And R Ashwin's Rearguard Makes India Achieve THIS Top Feat After 42 Years

BAL vs KHP live scores: Weather forecast

The weather condition will be fine with no chances of rain during the match. Both teams will get a chance to play full quota of overs as rain is likely to stay away.

BAL vs KHP live streaming: BAL vs KHP live in India and BAL vs KHP live scores

The BAL vs KHP match will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the BAL vs KHP live streaming can tune in to the Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel. For BAL vs KHP live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Pakistan Cricket.

Image: Pakistan Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.