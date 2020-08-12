Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez Breaches Biosecurity Protocol In England, Visits Golf Course

After Jofra Archer, Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez has become the second player to breach the bio-secure bubble in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The veteran Pakistani batsman, who is currently in England for the Test and T20 series, visited a golf course adjacent to the team hotel on Wednesday. At the golf course, Hafeez was photographed with an individual in close proximity breaking the two-metre mandatory social distancing rule as well. The 39-year-old batsman has taken the COVID-19 test, results of which are expected to come out on Thursday.

Following the breach of protocol, Hafeez has been isolated until he returns with a negative COVID-19 test. Pakistan team management has updated the England and Wales Cricket Board of its decision.

Mohammad Hafeez isolated

Releasing a statement on Wednesday, the PCB said, “As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test."

“The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and, the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series," the PCB statement added.

A must-win contest for Pakistan

The hosts seemed to be down and out at one stage after they were bundled out for 219 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's total of 326 riding on an outstanding ton from opener Shan Masood as the visitors got a huge first-innings lead of 107 in the opening Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Nonetheless, the visitors failed to capitalise in their second innings as they were bundled out cheaply for 167 to set a target of 277 runs for England who in reply were starring down the barrel at 117/5 but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes had other ideas as they made a stellar contribution lower down the order. The duo added 139 runs for the sixth-wicket stand and brought England on the verge of a famous win.

The second Test will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday i.e. August 13. England will be hoping to seal the three-match series while Pakistan will be looking to settle scores. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether Pak will be selecting six bowlers in their Playing XI in place of a batsman on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the contest progresses.

At the same time, James Anderson (590) will also be hoping to make the ball do the talking as he races towards 600 Test scalps that will make him the first and only pacer to pick up 600 scalps in international cricket. The veteran Test specialist had a forgettable outing in the series opener as he could only manage a solitary scalp in both innings.

