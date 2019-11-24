Pakistan's Yasir Shah Enters Record Books For Wrong Reasons; Goes For A Double-ton Again

Australia extended their unbeaten streak at the Gabba in Brisbane as they comfortably defeated Pakistan in the first Test by an inning and five-runs on Sunday. Pakistan's Yasir Shah turned out to be the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan as he took four wickets but gave away 205 runs in the 48.4 overs he bowled. The 33-year-old created history for all the wrong reasons on Saturday as he became the first bowler to concede more than 200 runs in an innings thrice in Test cricket’s history.

Yasir's second instance of conceding more than 200 runs against Australia

This is the second instance where Yasir has given away more than 200 runs against the Aussies, with the other instance coming in December 2016 in Melbourne at the MCG, where he conceded 207 runs of 41 overs while picking up three wickets. It is also the eighth time a Pakistani bowler has conceded more than 200 runs in a Test inning. The leg spinner conceded more than 200 runs for the first time in his Test career against England at the Old Trafford, Manchester in July 2016, where he gave away 213 runs and picked up one wicket in his 54 overs.

Most runs given away by any bowler at the Gabba

To add to his humiliation, this instance also turned out to be the most runs given away by any bowler at the Gabba in Test history. The previous record was held by legendary Pakistani spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who conceded 194 runs off 38 overs in 1999. Saqlain Mushtaq and Vinoo Mankad are the other two bowlers who have conceded 200-plus runs on two occasions.

Australia's dominant performance

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spectacular knock of 185 runs in the first innings. With this win, Australia extended their winning streak at the Gabba in Brisbane to 32, with no team beating them at the venue since 1988. Australia's pace attack left the Pakistan batsmen rattled in the second innings as Josh Hazlewood added four scalps to his name while Mitchell Starc added three to his tally. Pat Cummins took two wickets while spinner Nathan Lyon managed to add one wicket to his name.

