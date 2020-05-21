Parthiv Patel Talks About Epic Sledge To Frustrated Mitchell Johnson During IPL Game

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel seems to have enjoyed making fun of Australian cricketers over the years. In Steve Waugh’s farewell Test match in Sydney way back in 2004, Patel tried to sledge the 1999 World Cup-winning Australian captain. A few days ago, the wicketkeeper also revealed that he tried to sledge his future Chennai Super Kings batting partner Matthew Hayden in the ODI segment of the same tour. Additionally, Parthiv Patel can be frequently seen engaging in a friendly social media banter with former Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Dean Jones.

Parthiv Patel recalls IPL clash with Mitchell Johnson

In a recent interview with FanCode, Parthiv Patel revealed that he had a run-in with former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson during the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On April 25, 2016, Mumbai Indians faced Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. At the time, Parthiv Patel was representing the Rohit Sharma-led team and Mitchell Johnson represented the Punjab-based T20 unit.

In the interview, Parthiv Patel told that Johnson always had a lot of words to say to him even though he used to smash the pacer “all over the park”. In the IPL 2016 match against Kings XI Punjab, the seasoned wicketkeeper revealed that he sledged the Australian quick by asking him to try his luck by bowling with his right-hand. In the match, Patel blazed his way to a stroke-filled 81 off 58 balls. While the batsman managed to register his highest T20 score with the match-winning knock, Mitchell Johnson still got his man off the penultimate over of the innings.

Parthiv Patel prefers KL Rahul over Rishabh Pant as India’s wicketkeeper

In the interview, Parthiv Patel was also asked to give his take on which wicketkeeper is likely to take Indian cricket forward post the retirement of MS Dhoni. The Gujarat captain stated that if the team management is keeping the upcoming back-to-back T20 World Cups in mind, then KL Rahul is the way to go. The stylish left-hander also praised Rishabh Pant’s talents and advised the youngster to resort to domestic cricket to get back into form.

IPL 2020: Parthiv Patel in RCB

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Parthiv Patel became one of the 13 cricketers to be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2020 season. The franchise retained the cricketer for US$223,485 (₹1.7 crore). The wicketkeeper-batsman has been part of the Virat Kohli-led RCB side since IPL 2018.

