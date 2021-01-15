Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane Laugh At Rishabh Pant After Loud And Failed Appeal: WATCH

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is extremely vocal behind the stumps. The southpaw is constantly seen cheering for the bowlers and exchanging words with the opposition batsmen, in an attempt to distract and instigate them. Pant is also immensely exuberant with his appeals. On Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test, the Indian stumper was at it once again as he appealed in a rather animated manner only for his appeal to be turned down by the umpire.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: 'Aussies' trends on Twitter as fans mock Paine & co. for dirty tactics

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant laugh at Rishabh Pant's fake appeal

It all happened in the 84th over the innings when T Natarajan bowled a length delivery that pitched and moved away. Australian captain Tim Paine went after the wide ball and almost ended up nicking it. Pant felt that Paine had edged the ball as he straight away started appealing but none of the Indian players from the slip cordon were interested in the appeal

The young glovemen then went towards captain Ajinkya Rahane and vice-captain Rohit Sharma where he was literally seen begging the Indian skipper to go for a review. However, Rahane wasn't interested in it as he denied Pant with a smile. Rohit, who was standing at first slip, was also seen laughing at Pant's over-excited appeal.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Indian fans unite to make 'Draw' Twitter trend, proud after SCG fight

Rishabh Pant was heaps keen on this one but he was getting donuts from the cordon! 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/p4kHh536IZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2021

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, having won the toss in Brisbane, Australia opted to bat first again. The hosts got off to a dismal start as their opener David Warner was dismissed for 1 in the first over itself off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Warner's opening partner Marcus Harris, who is playing his first game of the series, soon followed as his wicket was claimed by Shardul Thakur for 5. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then steadied the ship with a 70-run partnership before Smith got out for 36, leaving Australia at 87/3 after 34.1 overs.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar ups Tim Paine attack, recalls Headingley 2019 loss to add insult to injury

Matthew Wade was the next one to fall for 45 as T Natarajan claimed his maiden wicket in Tests. Natarajan struck once more in his next over by removing Labuschagne for 108. Green and skipper Tim Paine ensured that the hosts were unscathed till the end of day's play. At Stumps on Day 1, Australia scored 274-5 in 87 overs with Green batting on 28 and Paine unbeaten on 38.

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST). For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine publicly apologises for sledging R Ashwin, lashing out at umpires in SCG Test

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.