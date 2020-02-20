Pat Cummins Answers 'How To Bowl The Yorker' Query With Perfect Masterclass Video: Watch

The current generation of fast bowlers are bringing pace bowling back into the spotlight through their lethal skills with the red and the white balls. A pioneer of this is the Australian red ball vice-captain, Pat Cummins. Widely considered as one of the world's best bowlers, Pat Cummins has been at the peak of his form in the last two years. Even in the Ashes, Pat Cummins helped Australia retain the urn and was the best bowler of the Ashes series for two years in a row.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Karachi Kings team preview and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

How to bowl the yorker? Pat Cummins reveals ahead of SA vs Aus tour

In a promotional video that was posted by Cricket Australia, the red ball Australian vice-captain revealed the art of how to bowl the yorker perfectly. The first priority on Pat Cummins' how to bowl the yorker theory is making his balls fast. After the pace part is covered, Pat Cummins tries to get a bit of late swing towards the batter's legs. Finally, Pat Cummins like to aim for the crease so that the batsman gets cramped for room. This is the answer of many aspiring bowlers' 'how to bowl the yorker?' question from Pat Cummins.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Multan Sultans preview, schedule and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

Cummins went on to mention his favourite swing bowlers and hailed legendary Australian bowler Brett Lee along with the legendary former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. In the current line-up, Cummins said that Mitchell Starc is the most fascinating swing bowler to him as well as most of his Australian teammates. The Test vice-captain lauded Starc's ability to be consistent and accurate.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars preview, schedule and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

IPL 2020: Will Pat Cummins deliver for KKR team 2020?

Pat Cummins became the second-most-expensive purchase ever made at an IPL Auction when the Kolkata Knight Riders spent a whopping INR 15.5 crore on the Australian express pacer at the IPL 20020 Auction. He will be joining the likes of Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, and Sunil Narine in the KKR team 2020. The team will continue to be led by Dinesh Karthik. Prior to this, Cummins is set to feature for Australia in the SA vs Aus series, featuring 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in South Africa.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators preview, schedule and IPL 2020 stars playing for them