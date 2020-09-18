IPL 2020's Most Expensive Player Pat Cummins Arrives With Other KKR Personnel In UAE

With only 24 hours to go for commencement of the Indian Premier League, players from Australia and England have arrived in UAE after the completion of the ODI series between the two nations. The Kolkata Knight Riders camp welcomed the most expensive player of the IPL 2020, Pat Cummins, along with fellow KKR players, England's Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton. The trio landed in a special chartered flight that they boarded from Manchester.

Venky Mysore, the director of the KKR team, had earlier revealed in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo about the availability of Pat Cummins and co. for the franchise's opening contest on September 23. The KKR team is set to get a major boost with the availability of the players due to the new negotiated quarantine period of 6 days as the cricketers in concern were already a part of a bio-bubble in England. This makes the players available for selection in the franchise's opening game.

The KKR team likely has major plans for Pat Cummins for IPL 2020 as they went all guns blazing to rope in the Australian fast-blower during the auctions. Pat Cummins' deal of ₹15.50 crore with the KKR team has made him the most expensive overseas player in the history of the lucrative league.

KKR team schedule for IPL 2020

The Dinesh Karthik-led side is scheduled to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23, as they kick-start their IPL 2020 campaign. Fans can catch the live telecast of the match from 7:30 pm IST as opposed to the regular 8 pm time-slot. The KKR team will feature in three-afternoon games which begin from 3:30 pm IST. Here is the complete KKR team schedule for IPL 2020.

The KKR players will be rearing to go in their opening encounter after grinding it out in their training sessions. While all the teams were quarantined when they landed in UAE, the KKR players continued their strength and conditioning training through video conferencing under their new trainer Chris Donaldson, who is a former Olympic sprinter.

KKR squad: KKR players in IPL 2020

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarti, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Tom Banton, Ali Khan, Eoin Morgan.

Image Source: Pat Cummins Instagram