PBVA Vs BBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECN Czech T10 Super Series Live

Prague Barbarians Vandals will square off against Budejovice Barracudas CC in the ECN Czech T10 Super Series. The match will be played on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Here is the PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 prediction, PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 team news, PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 top picks, PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 schedule and PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 preview.

PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 schedule

Venue: Scott Page Field

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020

Time: 7.30 PM IST

PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 preview

ECN Czech T10 Super Series is a new tournament that involves 16 teams participating in matches having 10-over innings only. Prague Barbarians Vandals will play Budejovice Barracudas CC in the final game of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3. Before the clash, the two teams would have played one game each.

Sabawoon Davizi has been the outstanding performer for Prague Barbarians Vandals. The batsman has scored 732 runs from 27 matches. He has also picked up 29 wickets in all. Daniel Parrot is the most sought-after player for Budejovice Barracudas CC in the batting segment.

PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 team news

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar

Budejovice Barracudas CC: Arun Natarajan, Ayush Sharma, Milan Varsadiya, Anbu Poosakkanu, Jahanur Hoque, Daniel Parrot, Rakesh Kumar, Philip Butterill, Ritesh Khanna, Ajay Mishra, Krishnamoorthy Velusamy, Sazzad Mahmood, Praveen Muthusamy, Ambar Kachale, Rahul Mishra, Joseph Foster, Nagarajan Murugan, Uday Kumar and Legi Sam

PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Arun Natarajan

Batsmen: Sabawoon Davizi (c), Jahanur Hoque, Daniel Parrot, Andrew Sim

All Rounders: Shantanu Kulkarni, Ritesh Khanna

Bowlers: Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Praveen Muthusamy (Vc), Birendra Kumar

PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 top picks

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sabawoon Davizi, Jafar Stooman

Budejovice Barracudas CC: Praveen Muthusamy, Daniel Parrot

PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 prediction

Prague Barbarians Vandals are the favourites in the game.

Note: The PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 team news and PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: ecn.cricket website