PSM Vs BBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech T10 Super Series Live Game Info

Prague Spartans Mobilizers (PSM) will take on Budejovice Barracudas CC (BBCC) in the third match of the third week of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series on Saturday, June 27. The game will be played at the Scott Page Field, Prague. It will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Fans can play the PSM vs BBCC prediction game on the fantasy gaming app Dream11. Here is our PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Team and PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea for your PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best PSM vs BBCC Dream11 live match results.

Also Read: OLCC Vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Final Live Info

PSM vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PSM vs BBCC preview

The match against Budejovice Barracudas CC will be Prague Spartans Mobilizers' second game of the tournament having already faced off against Prague CC Rooks earlier in the day. Irrespective of the result in the match against Rooks, PSM would hope to ensure victory in this contest to put them in good stead to qualify for the later stages of the tournament. However, they will meet a stern opponent in Budejovice Barracudas CC, who will be keen to pick a win in their very first game of the tournament.

PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Prediction: Squads to form PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Team

PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Prediction: PSM Squad

Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ketan Pathak, Surya Chembrolu, Prasad Ramachandran, M Sahadat Hossain, Mani Paduru, Purvang Trambadia, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, Sukhwinder Singh, Arman Bhuiyan, Vignesh Manohar Kumar, Swamy Madhav, Ishan Saraswat, Shanmugham Ravi, Suresh Babu and Gokul Sai.

PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Prediction: BBCC Squad

Arun Natarajan, Ayush Sharma, Milan Varsadiya, Anbu Poosakkanu, Daniel Parrot, Rakesh Kumar, Philip Butterill, Ritesh Khanna, Ajay Mishra, Krishnamoorthy Velusamy, Sazzad Mahmood, Praveen Muthusamy, Ambar Kachale, Rahul Mishra, Joseph Foster, Nagarajan Murugan, Uday Kumar and Legi Sam.

Also Read: DDC Vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD Live Game Info

PSM vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PSM vs BBCC Dream11 top picks

PSM vs BBCC Dream11 top picks for captain: Ayush Sharma, Ajay Mishra

PSM vs BBCC Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Ritesh Khanna, Arun Natarajan

PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Prediction: PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Arun Natarajan

Batsmen: Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ketan Pathak, Ayush Sharma

Bowlers: Rahul Mishra, Ambar Kachale, Shanmugham Ravi, Gokul Sai.

All-rounders: Ajay Mishra, Ashutosh Arya, Ritesh Khanna

Also Read: Darwin And District ODD DDC Vs WCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Prediction: PSM vs BBCC match prediction

BBCC start off as favourites to win the PSM vs BBCC live match as per our PSM vs BBCC Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please note that the above PSM vs BBCC Dream11 prediction, PSM vs BBCC Dream11 team and PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The PSM vs BBCC Dream11 team and PSM vs BBCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen Final OLCC Vs ZNCC Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

(Image courtesy: Dream11.com, Canva.com)