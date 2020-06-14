PBVI Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech T10 Super Series Live Game Info

Prague Barbarian Visigoths will take on Prague CC Kings in the 6th match of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League on Sunday, June 14. The PBVI vs PCC Dream11 match will be played at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The PBVI vs PCC Dream11 game will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here is our PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Team and PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best PBVI vs PCC Dream11 live match results.

This will be the third game for both the teams. They have some quality players in their sides. However, Prague Barbarian Visigoths will head into this match as the slight favourites because they have players like Sahil Grover and Charles Thambi within their ranks. It would be an interesting game to watch as both sides have some explosive players. Let's take a look at the squads and PBVI vs PCC Dream11 prediction.

PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Squads to form PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Team

PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: PBVI Squad

Sahil Grover, Yashwantha Salian, Amritpal Rai, Sumit Pokhriyal, Charles Thambi, Piyush Kumar, Vedavyas Krishnan, Harsha Chaganty, Prem Nandivada, Rahul Rungta, Narayanan Achuthan, Chandrakumar Meher, Bilal Samad, Ravi Sangam, Balasubramanya Inamdar.

PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: PCC Squad

Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Sudesh Roy Dias, Prakash Sadasivan, Hilal Ahmad, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Arun Ashokan, Nishanth Valluru, Martin Glew, Ramesh Krishnan Guruswamy, Sameera Maduranga, Manish Sahijwani.

PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Team

Here is the PBVI vs PCC Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: Sahil Grover (Captain),

Batsmen: Yashwantha Salian, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran (Vice-captain), Arun Ashokan

Bowlers: Bilal Samad, Narayanan Achuthan, Sameera Maduranga

All-rounders: Vedavyas Krishnan, Manish Sahijwani, Prakash Sadasivan

PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: PBVI vs PCC match prediction

PBVI start off as favourites to win the PBVI vs PCC live match as per our PBVI vs PCC match prediction and PBVI vs PCC Dream11 team.

Note: Please note that the above PBVI vs PCC Dream11 prediction, PBVI vs PCC Dream11 team and PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The PBVI vs PCC Dream11 team and PBVI vs PCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

