PBVA Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Info

Prague Barbarians Vandals will play Brno Rangers in the ECN Czech Super Series T10. The match will be played on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Here is the PBVA vs BRG Dream11 prediction, PBVA vs BRG Dream11 team news, PBVA vs BRG Dream11 top picks, PBVA vs BRG Dream11 schedule and PBVA vs BRG Dream11 preview.

PBVA vs BRG Dream11 prediction: PBVA vs BRG Dream11 schedule

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020

Time: 7.30 PM IST

PBVA vs BRG Dream11 prediction: PBVA vs BRG Dream11 preview

ECN Czech T10 Super Series is a new tournament that involves 16 participating teams. The fixtures will run over five weekends, with the final weekend already in action. The match is characterised by 10-over innings. Sabawoon Davlzi and Jafar Stooman have been in phenomenal form for Prague Barbarians Vandals, while Ushan Gunathilake and Tripurari Kanhya Lal are important players for Brno Rangers.

PBVA vs BRG Dream11 prediction: PBVA vs BRG Dream11 team news

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sabawoon Davlzi, Honey Gori, Sagar Madhireddy, Uday Gali, Divyendra Singh, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Gangappa, Birendra Kumar, Jafar Stooman, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Pankaj Kumar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shantanu Kulkarni.

Brno Rangers: Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari, Arun Mathew

PBVA vs BRG Dream11 prediction: PBVA vs BRG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ushan Gunathilake (VC)

Batsmen: Sabawoon Davlzi (C), Amit Vyas, Jahanur Hoque

All Rounders: Uday Gali, Honey Gori, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

Bowlers: Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Jafar Stooman, Sandeep Tiwari

PBVA vs BRG Dream11 prediction: PBVA vs BRG Dream11 top picks

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sabawoon Davlzi and Jafar Stooman

Brno Rangers: Ushan Gunathilake, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

PBVA vs BRG Dream11 prediction

Brno Rangers are the favourites into the game.

Note: The PBVA vs BRG Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The PBVA vs BRG Dream11 team selection and PBVA vs BRG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Instagram