When Virat Kohli And Co. Met 87-year-old Superfan Charulata Patel One Year Ago: Watch

Back on July 2, 2019, Team India led by skipper Virat Kohli registered a 28-run win over Bangladesh to enter the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. The Indian fans witnessed not just Rohit Sharma's fine century but even Jasprit Bumrah's destructive bowling. However, the on-field effort from Sharma and Bumrah was overshadowed by cricket fan Charulata Patel, who became a sensation post the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash between India and Bangladesh.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli meets Charulata Patel post Team India's victory

During the India vs Bangladesh match in Birmingham, Charulata Patel was caught on camera cheering for India with a horn and the tri-colour painted on her face. She immediately became an internet sensation with fans praising her energy. Even ICC were overwhelmed by the energy shown by the 87-year-old and shared her video on the official ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Twitter handle.

Following India's win over Bangladesh, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both went onto meet the superfan and also took her blessings. After meeting with Charulata, Virat Kohli tweeted out pictures with the superfan, thanking her for her support and blessings. Virat Kohli had also promised her tickets for the following game against Sri Lanka in Leeds and he did not disappoint. The BCCI had tweeted a photograph of the superfan watching the game in Headingley.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Charulata Patel Pepsi ad

Cashing in on her popularity and enthusiasm for the game, PepsiCo India decided to collaborate with Charulata Patel for their advertisement campaign. The Charulata Patel Pepsi ad was launched on July 9 just before the semi-final match between India and New Zealand. The anthem ends with Patel saying “Pepsi is Good” in her native Gujarati language.

Charulata Patel death

Back in January this year, the Charulata Patel death news shocked everyone with the BCCI paying tribute to one of the team's ardent fan. BCCI, in their tweet, had written that superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating Indians. According to multiple reports, Charulata Patel had been a regular in cricket matches in England. She was present at Lord’s in 1983 when Kapil Dev’s side lifted the Cup by beating the West Indies in the final.

(IMAGE: VIRAT KOHLI / TWITTER)