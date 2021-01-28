PD Vs DG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

Pune Devils (PD) and Deccan Gladiators (DG) will collide in the second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday, January 28 at 6:15 local time (7:45 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our PD vs DG Dream11 prediction, probable PD vs DG playing 11 and PD vs DG Dream11 team.

PD vs DG Dream11 prediction: PD vs DG Dream11 preview

The upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. PD would enter the game with Chadwick Walton being their best batsman and Mohammad Amir leading the bowling attack. DG, on the other hand, also boast an impressive line-up with Kieron Pollard, Cameron Delport, Colin Ingram and Imran Tahir expected to shine.

PD vs DG live: PD vs DG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021

Time: 6:15 local time, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Also Read l ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction, team, MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 match preview

PD vs DG Dream11 prediction: PD vs DG Dream11 team, squad list

PD vs DG Dream11 prediction: Pune Devils squad

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind (w), Chadwick Walton, Sam Billings, Darwish Rasooli, Thisara Perera, Nasir Hossain, Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Karan KC, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Devon Thomas, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dinesh Kumar

PD vs DG Dream11 prediction: Deccan Gladiators squad

Sunil Narine, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Cameron Delport, Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Imran Tahir, Prashant Gupta, Imtiaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aaron Summers, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem

Also Read l BGP vs TAC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Prime Minister Cup 2nd semi-final preview

PD vs DG Dream11 prediction: PD vs DG Dream11 team, top picks

Pune Devils: Chadwick Walton, Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Amir

Deccan Gladiators: Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard, Imran Tahir

PD vs DG Dream11 prediction: PD vs DG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Cameron Delport, Colin Ingram

All-Rounders: Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Nasir Hossain

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir

Also Read l ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction, team, MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 match preview

PD vs DG live: PD vs DG match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Deccan Gladiators will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PD vs DG match prediction and PD vs DG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PD vs DG Dream11 team and PD vs DG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l MIA vs DEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, standings, NBA 2020-21 game preview

Image Source: Pune Devils/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.