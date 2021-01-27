ODR-W Vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Match Preview

Odisha Red Women will face Odisha Violet Women in the upcoming match of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODR-W vs ODV-W live stream is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on Thursday, January 28. Here's a look at our ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction, probable ODR-W vs ODV-W playing 11 and ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team before the upcoming T20 encounter.

ODR-W vs ODV-W live match preview

After five matches the Red team are comfortably sitting in the second spot on the points table. They have 3 wins and 2 loss so far and will be aiming to win versus the Violet team to keep hold of their current position. In the previous match, they met table-toppers Odisha Purple and went on to beat them by 28 runs.

The Violet Team, on the other hand, were playing the Odisha Green Women and at the time of writing had the match under their control. Batting first, the Violet side had scored 122/8 after 20 overs, while the Green team were struggling at 96/3 from 17 overs. Before that match, the Violet team were placed third on the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses after 4 matches and a win for them will bring them closer to the second spot.

ODR-W vs ODV-W live: Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet squads

Odisha Red: Akankshya Baral, Preeti Priyadarsini, Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Madhuri Mehta (c), Silpa Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Swarnalata Nayak.

Odisha Violet: Kavya Das, Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Radhika Sharma, Lopa Pattnaik, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kuni Bhandra, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasnat Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri.

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODR-W vs ODV-W playing 11

Rasmita Chinara

Rajashree Swain

Anjali Singh

Tanmayee Behera

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team

ODR-W vs ODV-W match prediction

As per our ODR-W vs ODV-W match prediction, Odisha Violet Women will be the favourites to win the contest.

Note: The ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction and ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team and ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

