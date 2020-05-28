Perth Authorities Angry At CA's Snub For Indian Summer, Calls It 'kick In The Guts'

Cricket Australia has announced the schedule for their upcoming international home summer, thus confirming India's tour later this year. The announcement comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has already impacted worldwide sporting activities. In light of the ongoing crisis, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts stated that the schedule is subjected to change.

Virat Kohli and co. to tour Down Under, Perth snubbed as venue

The Perth Stadium (also known as Optus Stadium) in Perth was the venue for the third Test when India toured Australia back in 2018-19. However, the stadium was omitted by Cricket Australia while allotting the dates and venues for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy series later this year. Reacting to the recent snub, the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) Chairman Tuck Waldron and Chief Executive Christina Matthews recently took a jibe at Cricket Australia for overlooking their facility.

While speaking to the reporters in Perth, Tuck Waldron said that he is disappointed by Cricket Australia’s decision. He said that he cannot understand why such a decision was made and believes that it’s a “kick in the guts” to the Western Australian cricketing community. The Chairman further claimed that the Perth Stadium is one of the best stadiums and cricket venues in the world and the city’s time slot is also suitable for the television viewers in India. Waldron described the decision as a “no-brainer” on part of Cricket Australia.

Perth snubbed by Cricket Australia for India 2020-21 summer Tests

Virat Kohli and co. are scheduled to tour ‘Down Under’ for three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs between October 11, 2020 and January 17, 2021. The four Test matches will be staged at The Gabba, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Cricket Ground. The fixture at the Adelaide Oval is intended to be a Day-Night affair, which would also be India’s first Pink Ball contest outside home soil.

While the Perth Stadium has not been allotted any of the four Tests against Virat Kohli-led Indian unit, the venue will be hosting first of the three ODIs against the ‘Men in Blue’ on January 12 next year. The stadium will also be the venue for the solitary Test against Afghanistan between November 21 and 25.

BCCI on scheduled Australia tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently made their views clear on the scheduled Team India tour of Australia this year. In an exclusive telephonic interview with Republic TV, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal put the onus of scheduling the Test series on the host nation. However, the BCCI official also stated that they will be taking a final call on the tour by considering the prevailing situation in both countries into account.

Cricket Australia mulling a shift of T20 World Cup

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Australia were initially scheduled to host the T20 World Cup between October 18 and November 15. According to The Times of India, Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Eddings has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) through a letter that Australia be allowed to host the T20 World Cup in 2021 instead.

