PES Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Monday, March 2. The PES vs KAR live match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.The PES vs KAR live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here are the PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction, PES vs KAR Dream11 team, PES vs KAR match prediction, PES vs KAR playing 11 and other match details.

PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction: PES vs KAR Dream11 live match preview

Peshawar Zalmi are currently placed at the third position in the points table with 5 points to their name. They have played 5 games with two wins, two losses and one game being abandoned due to rain. A win in this fixture would send them to the second position in the points table. Kamran Akmal and Tom Banton are the players to watch out for. The last time these two teams met, the Zalmi fell short by 10 runs.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings haven't been consistent in the tournament so far. They have played four games with two wins and two losses. The Kings are placed at the penultimate position in the points table with 4 points to their name. Babar Azam and Imad Wasim are the players to watch out for in the PES vs KAR live match.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Squads to decide the PES vs KAR playing 11

Here are the squads which will decide the PES vs KAR playing 11 -

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Darren Sammy (Captain), Kamran Akmal (Wicket-keeper), Tom Banton, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Lewis Gregory, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Aamir Ali

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Karachi Kings Squad

Imad Wasim (Captain), Chadwick Walton (Wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Awais Zia, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Rizwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Arshad Iqbal

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: PES vs KAR Dream11 team

Here is the PES vs KAR Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal, Tom Banton (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali

Bowlers: Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory

All-Rounder: Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Hasan Ali

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: PES vs KAR match prediction

Peshawar Zalmi start off as favourites to win in our PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our PES vs KAR Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games in the PES vs KAR live match.

IMAGE COURTESY: PESHAWAR ZALMI TWITTER