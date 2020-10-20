Plunket Shield: Ben Lister Becomes First-ever COVID-19 Substitute In Any Form Of Cricket

The cricket calendar (international & domestic) has been hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic since March. However, international cricket returned in July, while the following months saw the return of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) and now the Dream11 IPL 2020. Domestic cricket season also resumed in New Zealand but apart from the resumption, there was history being made as well with the first COVID-19 substitute called into action during the recent Auckland vs Otago Plunket Shield match.

Plunket Shield: Ben Lister 1st COVID substitute in cricket

Auckland pacer Ben Lister became the 1st COVID substitute in cricket after replacing batsman Mark Chapman before the start of the Plunket Shield match against Otago. According to the report by ESPNcricinfo, Mark Chapman reported feeling ill on Monday and underwent a COVID-19 test due to which the match started a day later than the other two first-round Plunket Shield games.

TEAM NEWS | Ollie Pringle makes his First-Class debut becoming No. 5⃣2⃣4⃣.



Ben Lister starts as Covid-19 replacement with Mark Chapman awaiting test results after feeling ill yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ydc3gfZAOt — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) October 19, 2020

The report states that the switch was made before the toss rather than during the match. The ICC had approved the COVID substitute rule for Test cricket in June and since then the rule has been applied in domestic cricket as well. After being picked for the side, Lister claimed Auckland's first wicket of the season when he had Cam Hawkins caught behind. The pacer finished with figures of 1 for 40 from 12 overs as Auckland bowled out Otago for 186 runs with Michael Rippon saving the side from a below-par score with a fine century.

COVID substitute rule

Speaking about the COVID substitute rule, the ICC back in June stated that teams will be allowed to replace players displaying symptoms of Covid-19 during a Test match. The medical practitioner, who will be overseeing the procedures throughout the series, will be informed about the development and the positive player will be isolated as per the guidelines of the government. In line with concussion replacements, the match referee will approve a like-for-like replacement. However, the regulation for Covid-19 replacements will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is.

Plunket Shield live in India

The Plunket Shield will not be televised live in India, but fans can catch the live streaming on the New Zealand Cricket website, as well as on YouTube channels of teams participating in the tournament. The live scores and video updates for the game can also be found on the social media channels of the teams.

