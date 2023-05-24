PM Modi Invites Australian Counterpart To Watch Cricket World Cup, Diwali Celebrations

PM Modi, who received a grand reception on Tuesday from the Australian PM Anthony Albanese and tens and thousands cheering at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, has now invited his Australian counterpart to India to experience the same wilderness and deafening noise. Since, the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup is set to start in October, as a leader of the host nation of the event Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked PM Albanese to impart his physical presence in the tournament. PM Modi invited the Australian PM during a joint press briefing.

After touring Japan and Papua New Guinea, PM Modi reached Australia on Monday. The PM was given an exhilarating welcome and in his respect, a community program was also held in Sydney where PM Modi addressed the Indian Diaspora. On the following day, PM Modi and the Australian PM carried out a joint press briefing.

PM Modi invites Australian counterpart to watch ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India

The topmost leaders of two of the prominent economies in the world talked about the mutual ties and as both countries are formidable competitors in the field of cricket, therefore, a mention of the game was bound to happen. As 2023 is a World Cup year therefore PM Modi wholeheartedly invited the Australian PM and Aussie fans to travel to India for the marquee tournament. Here's what PM Modi stated.

"I invite PM Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India: PM Modi in a joint press briefing with Australian PM Anthony Albanese."

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup will take place later in the year. There is a high probability that the 5-time champions of the tournament will face the 2-time winner India, both teams are favorites to win the tournament and in the midst, if the topmost leaders of both nations became a part of the contest then it will substantially increase the already soaring buzz. However, before the WC 2023, India will take on Australia in the WTC final.