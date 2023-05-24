PM Modi Uses Cricket Analogy For India-Australia Ties, Says It Has Entered T20 Mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese addressed a joint press conference in Sydney after the bilateral meeting on Wednesday morning. PM Modi lauded the friendship between both nations and termed it a reflection of comprehensive relations and the maturity of ties.

Prime Minister elaborated on the ties between both nations in the language of cricket, a sport which has immense popularity and fans in both India and Australia.

'India-Australia ties have entered the T20 mode": PM Modi

PM Modi said, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Australian Prime Minister and the people here for the warm reception that my delegation and I received during this visit. This is our 6th meeting in the past year. This reflects the depth of our comprehensive relations, the convergence of our views and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode".

On the sidelines of India hosting the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, PM Modi said, "I invite PM Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India"

He further added that the democratic values of both nations are the foundation of deep ties as the relationship is based on mutual trust and respect. The Indian community in Australia is the living bridge between our countries, added the Indian Prime Minister

PM Modi further informed that during the bilateral talks, there were discussions about taking Autralia-India's comprehensive strategic partnership to greater heights in the next decades. "We had detailed discussions on the scope of cooperation in the new areas. Last year the India-Austraila economic cooperation and trade agreement came into effect. Today we have decided to focus on a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement which will further strengthen our economic partnership and open up new avenues of cooperation," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia.

He also signed the visitors' book at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

Mutual Trust And Respect Foundation Of India-Australia Ties: PM Modi

On Tuesday, PM Modi lauded the Indian community and called them the real power behind the strengthening of India and Australia's relationship. Prime Minister Modi clarified that there was a time when the relationship between both nations was defined by diplomatic relations which were 3Cs, 3Es and 3Ds but in reality, the sole reason for the mutual trust and mutual respect is Indian diasporas residing in Australia.

"The strongest and biggest foundations of this relationship actually are Mutual trust and mutual respect which is not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is INDIAN DIASPORA."- all of you Indians who live in Australia."