Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Indian diaspora in Australia at an event held in Sydney Park to commemorate his visit. The event, attended by PM Modi's Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, saw thousands of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) turn up to listen to their leader speak. While addressing the full house, PM Modi also remembered the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away last year.

While talking about the deep friendship between India and Australia, PM Modi said that good friends also stick together in moments of grief. PM Modi remarked that when Shane Warne died, every Indian mourned along with Australia. PM Modi also spoke about Australian women cricketers visiting India for the inaugural Women's Premier League, referring to as 'IPL'.

"Our cricket relations have also reached a significant milestone of 75 years. Our off-field friendship is as profound as the exhilarating cricket matches between India and Australia. Many women cricketers from Australia graced India with their presence to participate in the Women's Premier League (the women's equivalent of IPL). It's not only in moments of joy that we stand together, but a true friend is also there in times of sorrow. Last year, when the great Shane Warne passed away, every Indian mourned along with Australia. It felt as if we had lost one of our own," PM Modi said.

Shane Warne's demise

Shane Warne passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 52. It is suspected that the former Australian spin-bowler died of a heart attack. Warne was holidaying in Thailand with his friends when the incident happened. Warne's body was returned from Thailand to Australia six days after his death. A funeral was held in Melbourne on March 20. Warne was publicly honoured with a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 30. The event was attended by thousands of people from across the globe with a few personalities like Sachin Tendulkar sending video messages.

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese addressed the people of the Indian community at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday. PM Modi’s trip to Australia was the final leg of his three-nation tour that began on May 21. Prior to this, the Indian head of state paid a visit to countries like Japan and Papua New Guinea. He was in Japan for the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

Image: @MEAIndia/Twitter/AP