'A Force Of Global Good': PM Modi Hails India's 'Vaccine Maitri', Operation Dost In Turkey

During his address to the Indian diaspora in Sydney, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the success of the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ and called India a force of "global good". The Indian government undertook the humanitarian initiative 'Vaccine Maitri' to provide COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world. The mission started from 20 January 2021.

In his passionate speech to the Indian community, the Prime Minister talked about the successes India has witnessed in such a short span of time. He then went on to highlight how India has helped the world through initiatives like “Vaccine Maitri”. “We sent free vaccines to more than 100 countries. We helped the needy countries,” The Prime Minister asserted. “Indians always work for humanitarian needs,” he added. He then went on to insist that India is called a “force of global good” and highlighted how India helped Turkey via “Operation Dost”.

Aus PM hails PM Modi as 'The Boss'

On Tuesday, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese addressed the people of the Indian community at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. PM Modi’s trip to Australia was the final leg of his three-nation tour. Prior to this, the Indian Premier paid a visit to countries like Japan and Papua New Guinea. During the welcome address on Tuesday, the Australian PM hailed PM Modi as “The Boss”.

Australia and India are closer friends and partners than ever before.



