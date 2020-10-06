PRB Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

Prague Barbarians are set to face Prague CC in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Prague on Tuesday, October 6. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PRB vs PCC match prediction, PRB vs PCC Dream11 team and the probable PRB vs PCC playing 11. The PRB vs PCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: PRS Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

PRB vs PCC live: PRB vs PCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the first match of the day for PRB, while PCC will be playing the second match of the day. PRB will be looking to make an impact by winning their first match in the tournament. They are scheduled to play their second and final match of the day versus Prague Spartans and so winning the first match, will be a major boost for their confidence.

Also Read: ECS T10 Prague PRS Vs PCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

PCC will be coming into the match after facing Prague Spartans in their first match. A win versus Spartans will be crucial for PCC as they look to make a winning start to the campaign and carry on the winning momentum versus PRB in their second match. Fans could be treated to a great PRB vs PCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the PRB vs PCC playing 11.

Also Read: KHP Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

PRB vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PRB vs PCC Dream11 team

PRB vs PCC Dream11 prediction: PRB squads for PRB vs PCC Dream11 team

Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Sagar Madhireddy, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Gangappa, Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian, Jafar Stooman, Uday Gali, Sahil Grover, V Krishna, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Abul Farhad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Pankaj Kumar, H Kiran Namburi, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Bilal Samad.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai Vs Rajasthan Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

PRB vs PCC Dream11 prediction: PCC squads for PRB vs PCC Dream11 team

Ali Hassan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad, Sudesh Wickramsekara, Jeet Shah, Aakash Parmar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Prakash Sadasivan, Sudita Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Rohit Deshmoyni, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Anthony Thompson, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Pavan Sunkara, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Piyush Singh Baghel, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju.

PRB vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PRB vs PCC Dream11 team

Sumit Pokhriyal

Aakash Parmar

Divyendra Singh

Sameera Maduranga

PRB vs PCC Dream11 prediction: PRB vs PCC Dream11 team

PRB vs PCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PRB vs PCC match prediction, PCC will be favourites to win the match

Note: The PRB vs PCC Dream11 prediction, PRB vs PCC top picks and PRB vs PCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PRB vs PCCmatch prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Prague Barbarians Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.