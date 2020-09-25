Chennai Vs Delhi: What Happened When The Two Sides Faced Each Other In 2019?

Chennai and Delhi are set to compete in Match 7 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, September 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Chennai vs Delhi live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Chennai are coming on the back of a thrashing at the hands of Rajasthan in a high-scoring game. On the other hand, Delhi will be running high on confidence after their win over Punjab, a match which went into the Super Over.

Delhi might have a psychological advantage because of their current form, however, if their past record is to be considered, it is MS Dhoni's men who hold the upper hand. Chennai and Delhi met each other thrice during the last edition of the Dream11 IPL in 2019. It was the Men in Yellow who emerged victorious on all three occasions. As Chennai gear up to take Delhi, let's take a look at what happened when the two sides locked horns in 2019.

IPL 2019: Delhi vs Chennai - Match 5 - Chennai won by 6 wickets

This was the first fixture between the two teams which was played on March 26, 2019 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Having won the toss, Delhi opted to bat first and posted a modest total of 147/6 riding on the back of a fine half-century by Shikhar Dhawan (51) and cameos by Prithvi Shaw (24) and Rishabh Pant (25). Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name while Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar grabbed one wicket apiece.

In response, Chennai chased the target with two balls to spare. Shane Watson got the Yellow Army to a flyer as he scored 44 off just 26 balls and set the foundation of the chase. Suresh Raina (30), Kedar Jadhav (27) and MS Dhoni (32) chipped in with useful contributions to see their side home. Shane Watson was named the 'Player of the Match'.

IPL 2019: Chennai vs Delhi - Match 50 - Chennai won by 80 runs

Delhi had the opportunity to avenge their defeat at home by beating Chennai in their own backyard. The game was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 1, 2019. Delhi won the toss and invited Chennai to bat first. The Chennai outfit posted a huge total of 179/4. Faf du Plessis scored 39 while Suresh Raina notched a fine fifty (59). However, it was due to MS Dhoni (44 off 22) and Ravindra Jadeja's (25 off 10) late blitz that propelled Chennai to a great total.

Delhi's chase never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Chennai spinner Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja ran riot by picking up four and three wickets respectively to break the backbone of Delhi's batting. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (44) was the lone warrior for Delhi who stuck to one end as wickets fell at the other. Eventually, Delhi were bowled out for 99 to hand CSK a whopping 80-run win. MS Dhoni was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match'.

IPL 2019: Chennai vs Delhi - Qualifier 2 - Chennai won by 6 wickets

It was a do-or-die game for both the teams as the winner of the contest was to meet Mumbai in the final of the PL 2019 while the loser was going to be knocked out of the tournament. Delhi had a shot at redemption by winning this fixture and making a spot in the final while Chennai were playing to defend their title. Chennai won the toss and opted to bowl first. Delhi could only post 147/9 in their 20 overs. None of the batsmen could play a big knock for Delhi. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 38 off 25.

Chennai were clinical in their chase as they reached 80/0 at the halfway stage. Faf Du Plessis and Shane Watson scored fifties before getting out. Eventually, Chennai reached the target with an over to spare and won the game by 6 wickets to make a place in the IPL 2019 final. Faf du Plessis was named the 'Player of the Match'.

SOURCE: CHENNAI & DELHI IPL TEAMS INSTAGRAM