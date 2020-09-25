Virender Sehwag Compares Amit Mishra With Shahid Afridi, Has Funny Advice For MS Dhoni

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with MS Dhoni-led Chennai taking on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi in the seventh match of the ongoing tournament. As has been the case throughout the tournament so far, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again took to his social media accounts to share his opinions on the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 game. As part of his social media show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, the former Indian opening batsman comically compared veteran Delhi spinner Amit Mishra with Shahid Afridi and also expressed his advice for Chennai captain MS Dhoni.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Has Some Comical Filmy Advice For MS Dhoni Post Rajasthan Loss

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s hilarious advice for MS Dhoni over the sixth bowler

After Chennai’s defeat to Rajasthan on September 22, Virender Sehwag praised Sam Curran for being the only Chennai pacer who made an impact with the ball in the high-scoring game. Further praising the English cricketer, the former opening batsman also had a hilarious advice for Chennai skipper MS Dhoni in reference to the 1995 Bollywood movie Karan Arjun, as he said: “MS Dhoni ko uska Curran toh mil gaya hai, ab usko apna Arjun dhoond lena chahiye.” (translation: MS Dhoni found his Curran, now he must find his Arjun) as he emphasised on the need of a sixth bowler for Chennai.

Following up on the same comical analogy, on September 25, Virender Sehwag said that MS Dhoni should use either Josh Hazlewood or Imran Tahir in their upcoming match against Delhi. According to him, both these bowlers have the potential to become MS Dhoni’s “Arjun” since he has already found his “Curran”.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle & Others Shocked By Dean Jones' Demise; Tributes Pour In

Virender Sehwag also mocked Delhi spinner Amit Mishra over his age. Speaking on the possibility of the leg-spinner replacing an injured Ravichandran Ashwin for Delhi, Sehwag said that he is fully aware of Mishra’s growing age (36 years) despite his agile fitness. The former Indian cricketer hilariously stated that Amit Mishra must be taking fitness tips from none other than ex-Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi himself.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s advice for MS Dhoni in Karan Arjun style, watch video

Also Read | Sehwag Trolls Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan Bowlers In Latest Episode Of 'Viru Ki Baithak'

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Delhi live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, September 25. For Chennai vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Chennai vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Chennai vs Delhi live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi Was My Role Model While Growing Up In Afghanistan: Rashid Khan

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM