Rishabh Pant Trolled By Fans For Indoor Workout Video Posted By BCCI; Watch Video

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is keeping himself ready for any and every opportunity that comes his way. As global cricket is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers are seen spending time at home with various occupations. Pant was expected to feature for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, which was supposed to begin on the coming Sunday.

Rishabh Pant works out at home amidst COVID-19 lockdown

In order to promote the India lockdown, cricketers have been using their platform to promote social distancing and educate the masses. On Friday, the BCCI shared a video of Rishabh Pant making the most of his time at home as the young keeper-batsman worked out alone. In the video, Rishabh Pant could be seen doing oblique crunches before the youngster ran on the treadmill and finished off with some pushups. Here is the video.

Rishabh Pant gets trolled by fans in BCCI's Instagram post

The BCCI post enjoyed a lot of positive reception but some fans made sure that they trolled the young Pant for his lack of form. After the World Cup, MS Dhoni indefinitely stepped away from cricket and RIshabh Pant was widely considered as the successor to Dhoni. However, lack of form followed Pant and the youngster ended up getting dropped in both the limited overs and Test formats. Pant will now want to make the best of the opportunities that he gets before the T20 World Cup. Here is a fan's comment on the BCCI's post of Pant's workout.

"Bhai thumke kam laga ...or pls dhyan se khel tuhhe bada miss kar re"

IPL 2020 postponed: BCCI to hold talks over IPL's future

The BCCI had to have the IPL postponed after fears around the novel coronavirus hit an all-time high. Rishabh Pant was supposed to feature for the Delhi Capitals team 2020 in IPL 2020 which was set to begin on the coming Sunday. The BCCI currently has the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. Talks will be held over the tournament's future soon.

