Ricky Ponting Draws Cheeky Reactions On Twitter For Posting Special Memorabilia Picture

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting is one of the most celebrated cricketers across the globe. Besides being a prolific batsman, Ricky Ponting was widely considered as a tough, uncompromising but effective leader. Ricky Ponting led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. Ricky Ponting has amassed over 27,000 runs in international cricket in 17 years with 71 hundreds.

Ponting is currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020, which was supposed to start on March 29, was postponed to April 15 amidst coronavirus crisis. Ponting would look to guide Delhi Capitals to their first IPL title by helping them win the IPL 2020.

Ricky Ponting reveals his favourite memorabilia

On Sunday, Ricky Ponting took to Twitter to reveal his favourite piece of memorabilia. The former Australia captain had received a brand new Australia Test cap from Cricket Australia and his wife Rianna Jennifer Cantor. Ricky Ponting has still managed to preserve his original 'Baggy Green' cap he received in his first Test match for his country back in 1995 at Perth against Sri Lanka.

This is my favourite piece of memorabilia gifted to me by Rianna and Cricket Australia when I retired. A brand new cap on the left and my pride and joy on the right, looking a bit worse for wear after about 140odd tests. pic.twitter.com/eTlwswWI9f — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 5, 2020

Twitterati were quick to respond to Ricky Ponting's post. They quickly flooded his tweet with cheeky comments, which left everyone in splits. Let's take a look at few of the reactions.

1st day of Quarantine

14th day of Quarantine

😅👍 — Ash Tanga (@impermanence23) April 5, 2020

my before-2003 version appreciates this! — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 5, 2020

That cap on the right is the result of plenty of blood, sweat and a tears for your country (as well as plenty of spilt beer) — Tristan Cockshutt (@TristanC1978) April 5, 2020

@docbrown_9 @mitchbrown_1 have a look at that crusty piece of cardboard on the right — Chris McCready (@ChrisMcCready4) April 5, 2020

Punter make sure your wig doesn’t get Coronavirus — sam (@ProsfigaSalvi) April 5, 2020

Warney sold his for to raise money. Just saying Ricky — MAX HEADROOM (@INTHEBUBBLE3) April 5, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC/CRICKET AUSTRALIA TWITTER