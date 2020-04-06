The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ricky Ponting Draws Cheeky Reactions On Twitter For Posting Special Memorabilia Picture

Cricket News

Ricky Ponting is one of the most celebrated cricketers across the globe. Besides being a prolific batsman, Ponting was also a terrific leader for Australia.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ricky Ponting

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting is one of the most celebrated cricketers across the globe. Besides being a prolific batsman, Ricky Ponting was widely considered as a tough, uncompromising but effective leader. Ricky Ponting led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. Ricky Ponting has amassed over 27,000 runs in international cricket in 17 years with 71 hundreds.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: IPL 2020 relives Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada's 4-25 against SRH in 2019. watch video

Ponting is currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020, which was supposed to start on March 29, was postponed to April 15 amidst coronavirus crisis. Ponting would look to guide Delhi Capitals to their first IPL title by helping them win the IPL 2020.

Ricky Ponting reveals his favourite memorabilia

On Sunday, Ricky Ponting took to Twitter to reveal his favourite piece of memorabilia. The former Australia captain had received a brand new Australia Test cap from Cricket Australia and his wife Rianna Jennifer Cantor. Ricky Ponting has still managed to preserve his original 'Baggy Green' cap he received in his first Test match for his country back in 1995 at Perth against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Delhi Capitals owners stake in IPL 2020, net worth and ₹100 crore donation to PM's Relief Fund

Twitterati were quick to respond to Ricky Ponting's post. They quickly flooded his tweet with cheeky comments, which left everyone in splits. Let's take a look at few of the reactions.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Delhi Capitals owners confirm ₹100 crore donation to PM Cares Fund for fighting COVID-19 ahead of IPL 2020

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer pays tribute to Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting's style

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC/CRICKET AUSTRALIA TWITTER

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS