PSL 2020: Chris Lynn's Blistering Century Takes Lahore Qalandars To First-ever SF; Watch

The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has reached the business end of the tournament. Teams have sealed their berths for the playoffs. Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first semi-final while Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in the second semi-final on March 17.

Lahore Qalandars needed a win, by all means, to qualify for the playoffs and they got their win over Multan Sultans by 9 wickets. Now, they will take on Karachi Kings in the second semi-final. The architect of this win was Australia's dynamic opening batsman Chris Lynn, who smashed a brilliant century in what was a sensational display of power hitting.

PSL 2020: Chris Lynn's blistering century guides Lahore Qalandars to semi-finals

Chasing 187, Lahore Qalandars had a steep task in front of them in the must-win game. Chris Lynn rose to the occasion and delivered when it mattered the most as he scored an unbeaten 113 from 55 balls deliveries that included 12 fours and 8 sixes. Chris Lynn stitched a 100-run opening partnership with Fakhar Zaman (57 off 35). Chris Lynn then scored an unbeaten 91-run stand with Sohail Akhtar (19*) for the second wicket to help Lahore Qalandars reach the target with 7 balls to spare.

Quetta Gladiators fail to make it to playoffs

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators won their game against Karachi Kings by 5 wickets but were eventually knocked out of the tournament. They had the same number of points as Peshawar Zalmi but an inferior net run-rate cost them a spot in the playoffs. The PSL 2020 final will be played on March 18.

