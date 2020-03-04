PSL 2020 ISL Vs LAH Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table Update

Islamabad United will square off against Lahore Qalandars in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Wednesday, March 4. The Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The ISL vs LAH live telecast in India will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

PSL 2020: ISL vs LAH live streaming and Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars live telecast in India

The Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. cricketgateway.com will have the ISL vs LAH live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: ISL vs LAH live streaming - ISL vs LAH pitch report

The teams chasing have won a majority of the matches at this stadium. The pitch has favoured the batsmen with batting becoming relatively easier in the second innings. The team winning the toss would like to field first in the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars live match.

PSL 2020: ISL vs LAH live streaming - ISL vs LAH weather report

There'a 30% probability of rain in Lahore. There is no need to worry as the game will not be washed out. It will be cloudy and pacers are expected to get some swing in the overcast conditions in the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars live match.

PSL 2020: ISL vs LAH live streaming: Match Preview

Islamabad United who started their PSL 2020 campaign on a losing note bounced back as they won the next two games. They are currently placed at the fourth position with two wins and three losses from six games. Their last match ended in a defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings. The United will look to get back to winning ways by winning this fixture and moving up the PSL 2020 points table

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars couldn't have asked for a worse start to the tournament. They ended up losing their first three games. But they registered a crucial win in their last game against Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs to get going on the points table. They would like to win this fixture as a loss here will jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the playoffs as per the PSL 2020 points table.

IMAGE COURTESY: ISLAMABAD UNITED TWITTER