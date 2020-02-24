PSL 2020: Jason Roy Joins Imad Wasim In Accusing Pak Pacer Wahab Riaz Of Ball Tampering

The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) got underway on Thursday, February 20 with a game between Islamabad United and defending champions Quetta Gladiators. Meanwhile, controversy struck during a February 22 game between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi when dynamic English and Gladiators opening batsman Jason Roy asked Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz if he had tampered with the ball. The incident took place when Quetta Gladiators were batting first against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

PSL 2020: Jason Roy joins teammate Imad Wasim in accusing Wahab Riaz

During the innings, Jason Roy approached Wahab Riaz and asked him whether he had tampered with the ball in order to gain some reverse swing. The pacer got very angry at the accusation and the two cricketers were then involved in a heated argument only for Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to intervene and control the situation. However, Jason Roy seemed unfazed by the altercation and went on to smash an unbeaten 73 from just 57 balls.

Incidentally, Wahab Riaz was also earlier accused of ball-tampering by another PSL 2020 cricketer, Imad Wasim. Imad Wasim is currently leading the Karachi Kings line-up in the ongoing PSL 2020 season. Prior to the start of the tournament, a meeting was held among the captains and coaches of all teams where match referee Roshan Mahanama said that ball-tampering and match-fixing are strictly prohibited by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Meanwhile, Imad Wasim reportedly intervened the referee and said that it was almost impossible to stop in the PSL. Imad Wasim made some sensational claims where he alleged cricketers Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan and Englishman Ravi Bopara of having previously tampering the ball in PSL.

PSL live streaming in India

The PSL live streaming in India will take place on DSport's official website and app. The upcoming Multan vs Peshawar live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 26. One can also the PSL live streaming in India and other countries other countries on gateway.com

An epic performance from Shaheen Shah Afridi was not enough to prevent defeat for Lahore Qalandars. Shaheen bowled with pace and aggression to take 4 for 18, striking at pivotal moments. #HBLPSLV #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/ooYyz6YDVh — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 23, 2020

