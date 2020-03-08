PSL 2020 LAH Vs KAR Live Streaming, Where To Watch, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Sunday, March 8. The Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The LAH vs KAR live telecast in India will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Besides the LAH vs KAR live telecast in India, here are the other LAH vs KAR live streaming and other Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live game details and its impact on the PSL 2020 points table.

PSL 2020: LAH vs KAR live streaming and Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live telecast in India

The Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live telecast in India will be on the DSport channel. sporttiger.com will have the LAH vs KAR live streaming in India. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: LAH vs KAR live streaming - LAH vs KAR pitch report

The teams chasing have won a majority of the matches at this stadium. The pitch has favoured the batsmen with batting becoming relatively easier in the second innings. In the last five games, the team batting first have scored in excess of 150 and the team chasing have won on most occasions. Hence, the team winning the toss would like to field first in the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live match.

PSL 2020: LAH vs KAR live streaming - LAH vs KAR weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 15 to 17 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 11 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will be partly cloudy but mostly a full Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live game is on the cards.

PSL 2020: LAH vs KAR live streaming: Match Preview

Karachi Kings are currently at the fourth position in the points table with 6 points. They have won three and lost two games. They would look to continue their good form by winning this fixture. Babar Azam and Alex Hales are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are placed at the bottom of the points table with just 2 wins in 6 games. This is a must win game for the Qalandars as a washout or a defeat could make their exit from the tournament imminent. Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Samit Patel are their players to watch out for.

