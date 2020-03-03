PSL 2020 QUE Vs LAH Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch, Weather Report And Other Match Details

The 16th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) season will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. The QUE vs LAH live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The QUE vs LAH live match is scheduled for March 3 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Let's take a look at QUE vs LAH live streaming details along with the pitch and weather report.

Also Read | LAH Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

PSL 2020 QUE vs LAH Live Streaming: Match Preview

The ongoing season of Pakistan Super League is the fifth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 domestic competition. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from February 20 till March 22. 34 matches will be played across four different venues of Pakistan in a double round-robin and playoffs format.

Quetta Gladiators are currently placed second on the points table with three wins out of their five matches. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars are yet to open their account even after playing three matches. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

Also Read | PSL 2020: MUL Vs PES Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

PSL 2020 QUE vs LAH Live Streaming: Squad Updates

PSL 2020 QUE vs LAH Live Streaming: Quetta Gladiators Squad

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk and c), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Shehzad, Khurram Manzoor, Tymal Mills, Fawad Ahmed, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood.

PSL 2020 QUE vs LAH Live Streaming: Lahore Qalandars Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas (w), Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar (c), David Wiese, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Maaz Khan, Usman Shinwari, Ben Dunk, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Faizan Khan, Raja Farzan.

PSL 2020 QUE vs LAH Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on March 3 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. For Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars live telecast in India, tune into DSport's channel, official website and app. For QUE vs LAH live match score, updates and highlights, check out the PSL 2020 website and its social media accounts. For QUE vs LAH live streaming, one can find it on cricketgateway.com in India.

Also Read | Kamran Akmal Slammed For 'greedy' PSL 2020 Century By Losing Team Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 QUE vs LAH Live Streaming: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no rainfall during the match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to hover between 12°C and 28°C throughout the day.

PSL 2020 QUE vs LAH Live Streaming: Pitch Report

The track at Gaddafi Stadium generally favours both batsmen and pacers. The average first innings score at the venue has been 161. In the three PSL 2020 matches played here, the chasing side has won on all three occasions. After taking recent results into account, fielding first would be an ideal choice upon winning the toss here.

Also Read | PSL 2020: PCB Slams Quetta Gladiators For Accusing Peshawar Zalmi Over Ball Tampering